Moorhead man injured in snowmobile crash in Becker County

The Becker County Sheriff's Office received a 911 call of a snowmobile crash on South Tulaby Lane

BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) — A Moorhead man is hurt after crashing his snowmobile in Becker County.

It happened around 11 a.m.

Morgan Leiseth, of Moorhead, was traveling northbound on South Tulaby Lake Lane when he left the trail and hit a tree.

The 45-year-old was taken by North Memorial Air Care to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.

His injuries are unknown but he was wearing a helmet.

Leiseth was snowmobiling with two others at the time.