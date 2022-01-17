LIVE: Fargo Monthly Highlights Giving Hearts Day

The spotlight is on Giving Hearts Day this month.

Spotlight Media is only publishing two issues this month, Fargo Monthly and Fargo Inc. They’re both highlighting February 10th’s Giving Hearts Day.

The will be available online this week, and at news stands in local stores in about two weeks.

With more than 500 charities raising money that day, it was tough to narrow it down, but they’re focusing on charities impacting children for January’s magazines.

Brady Drake with Spotlight Media adds, “I think that is what’s so great about Giving Hearts Day is no matter what is important to you there is probably a cause out there that you can contribute to.”

After Giving Hearts Day, the folks at Spotlight will put out their NDSU commemorative FCS championship issue of Bison Illustrated in February.