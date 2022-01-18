Former South Dakota air force station on market for $4.5 million

(USAF photo)

GETTYSBURG, S.D. – A former Air Force station in north central South Dakota is on the market for $4.5 million.

While the 42-acre base is no longer active, the Federal Aviation Administration continues to operate a radar site on the property near Gettysburg.

The retired businessman from California who owns the property, Lev Goukassian, purchased the property in 2007.

Goukassian says buildings on the base have strong walls and some unique features, including underground tunnels that connect them.

The Gettysburg Air Force base was used from 1956 to 1968 as a radar station.