Be Fast: How To Spot a Stroke

How to Spot and Respond to a Stroke

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Not everyone knows how to respond when it comes to a stroke.

“Stroke is the fifth leading cause of death in the united states, it is one of the leading causes of long-term disability,” Essentia Health Nurse Practitioner Megan Carlblom said.

When it comes to treating a stroke, time is of the essence. The more time that passes between stroke and treatment, the greater risk of brain damage or death. Symptoms can be sudden and must be addressed immediately. In fact, every minute a stroke goes untreated, a patient loses almost two million brain cells.

A helpful acronym for recognizing and responding to a stroke is “Be fast.”

“B stands for balance, if there is a difference in your balance or ability to walk, that is a concerning sign

E in the ‘be fast’ is for eyes. If there is any sudden change to your vision such as double vision, blurry vision or loss of vision

F in ‘be fast’ is for face. Anytime we’re thinking about stroke we’re thinking about one side of symptoms, so if there is any face drooping on one side or the other

A stands for arms but legs as well if there is one side of weakness in one leg or the other

S is for speech so any sudden changes in speech

T is for time, time to call 9-1-1, time is of the essence when we talk about stroke,” said Carlblom.

While there are many factors outside of someone’s control, people can work to keep a healthy blood pressure and avoid smoking which doubles your chance of having a stroke.