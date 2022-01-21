Son of WWII Veteran Continues His Dad’s Mission With ND Stop

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — The son of a 102-year-old World War II vet who passed away in October is finishing his dad’s No Regrets Memorial Tour.

Paul Walton met Gov. Doug Burgum in Bismarck in what would have been his dad Sidney Walton’s 44th state visit.

Sidney, one of America’s oldest World War II veterans, was on a nationwide tour to raise awareness of the sacrifices veterans made to save our country.

He died on October 2, shortly after meeting his 40th governor in Oklahoma.

His son is carrying on his mission.

“To remind people of the sacrifices the WWII vets made to save this great country. Yes, yes, save the world. And save the world,” said Walton.

He has the governors in 6 remaining states to visit including:

Minnesota, Wisconsin, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania and Delaware.