Grand Forks Police Investigate Report of Shots Fired Near Apartment

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Grand Forks are investigating a report of shots fired and the discovery of several shell casings.

They were called to the 1200 block of 39th Street North around 2 a.m.

Police didn’t find and suspects or victims.

They did find the shell casings outside an apartment complex at 1111 39th Street North.

Police do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.