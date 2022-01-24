Fargo Police adds five officers to the force

With the new officers, Fargo P-D has a total of 169 sworn officers out of a possible 189.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- Fargo Police is filling some of the open positions on their staff with five new officers.

Chief Dave Zibolski welcomed the new officers during a swearing-in ceremony.

Their families celebrated with them and placed pins on the new officers.

Three new crime analysts and three police support personnel have also been hired.

“I’m extremely proud of all of our new hires and our current staff, we do have a very excellent police department and we continue to get better day by day. For those of you who are newly joining our department, life is about to change a bit,” Zibolski said.

For the upcoming academy in May, the department will narrow 95 applicants down to between 25 and 30 new recruits.