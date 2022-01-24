Isaak will appeal quadruple murder conviction

BISMARCK, N.D. – A man sentenced to life in prison for the killings of four people at a Mandan business plans to appeal his conviction.

A notice of appeal filed Thursday by 47-year-old Chad Isaak says Isaak is questioning whether the evidence in the case was sufficient to support his conviction.

A jury in August found Isaak guilty of killing RJR Maintenance and Management co-owner Robert Fakler and employees Adam Fuehrer, Bill Cobb, and his wife, Lois Cobb.

The four were shot and stabbed on April 1, 2019, inside the property management company’s building in Mandan.

Investigators say the victims were stabbed more than 100 times.