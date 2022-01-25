NDSU graduate from Williston named South Dakota GOP executive director

Terin Lucero

FARGO (KVRR/WNAX) – A Williston, North Dakota native and North Dakota State University graduate is the new executive director of the South Dakota Republican party.

Terin Lucero was most recently the Director of Data Analytics for newly-elected Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin.

Lucero says one of his main goals is to achieve 100% Republican membership in the South Dakota Legislature.

“That’s a pretty lofty goal, but what I wanted to do when I came out here is to help put the party in the best position to achieve that, Lucero said.

“If you keep doing that kind of thing, where you kind of get complacent, I guess you can kind of run into issues where the other party can make gains.”

In South Dakota, Republicans control 32 of the Senate’s 35 seats and 62 of the 70 seats in the House.