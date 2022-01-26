Health Experts Urge Public to get Boosted

NORTH DAKOTA (KVRR) – North Dakota reports more than 7,000 active cases of COVID-19, down from a high of more than 12,000 from January 25th.

The omicron variant is especially contagious even if you are boosted. For the unvaccinated, the variant has a higher chance for hospitalization. Health experts urge the public to get their booster shots as quickly as possible.

“If you haven’t had a booster yet I would highly recommend that you get it now so that you can rely on the first line of defense rather than on a treatment that may or may not be available to you,” Sanford Health infectious disease physician Dr. Avish Nagpal said.

Just over 46 percent of North Dakotans are boosted. Among those with the shot almost 72 percent are over 65 years old.