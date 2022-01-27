Federal judge halts Noem’s abortion pill restriction rule

PIERRE, S.D. – A federal judge has temporarily halted a South Dakota rule from taking effect that would have made the state one of the hardest places in the U.S. to get abortion pills.

U.S. District Judge Karen Schreier granted a request from Planned Parenthood for a restraining order on a state Department of Health rule that was set to go into effect Thursday.

Gov. Kristi Noem initiated the rule change through an executive order. It would have required abortion-seekers to return to a doctor to receive the second of two drugs used for a medication abortion.