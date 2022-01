I-94 re-opened, heavy ice reported on highway east of Moorhead

(Minnesota State Patrol)

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Interstate 94 east of Moorhead was temporarily closed Thursday morning due to a jackknifed semi.

The closure was in the westbound lanes near mile marker 7.

Travel conditions are slippery. The Minnesota Dept. of Transportation reported heavy ice on the highway between Moorhead and Exit 15.