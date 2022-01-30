Two People Arrested in Jamestown For Identity Theft

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Two people from Jamestown are arrested after being accused of stealing someone’s identity to make over $30,000 in fraudulent purchases.

34-year-old Dorothy Rush and 36-year-old Loring Rush were arrested on suspicion of felony unauthorized use of personal identifying information.

Police in Jamestown were notified by the victim on Thursday that someone from the town was using their personal information to make purchases.

The investigation found fraudulent charges were made in Jamestown and Bismarck.

A search warrant was done at the Rush’s home on Saturday and officers found numerous items and property that were fraudulently purchased with the victim’s information.

Both suspects are in jail awaiting formal charges.