Body found at scene of apartment building fire in Detroit Lakes

(courtesy, KDLM)

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KVRR) – A body has been recovered from the scene of an apartment building fire on Saturday in Detroit Lakes.

Police Chief Steve Todd says firefighters discovered the remains of 61-year-old Kari Bishop of Detroit Lakes. The remains have been transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy.

Firefighters were called to the fire at 1265 Loring Ave. at around 10:26 a.m. Saturday. Fire damage was contained to one apartment, but there’s smoke damage throughout the building.

The Minnesota Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.