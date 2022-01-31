North Dakota receiving record assistance for home heating costs

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota is getting a record $46.4 million from the federal government to help low-income residents cover heating costs this winter, which is more than twice what the state gets in a typical year.

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion nationwide for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program and cold-weather states are receiving the largest share.

Minnesota received nearly $274 million in home energy assistance for needy residents.

The funding boost is part of last year’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan coronavirus relief package. It has more than doubled the normal funding level of the program nationally.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program was established in 1981.