Woman Sentenced For Stabbing Three People in Downtown Fargo

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A Fargo woman is sentenced to 14 years in prison for stabbing three people in May in downtown Fargo.

30-year-old Ashley Larson entered guilty pleas to two counts of aggravated assault.

A third count was dropped.

Larson was given 10 years on one count and 4 on the other and they must be served consecutively, according to court records.

She will have to serve at least four years before probation and gets credit for 264 days already served on each count.

Police say Larson first stabbed a man she knew at a Fargo home before slashing at a woman helping her elderly mother into a vehicle.

She was arrested during a four-hour standoff with police after she barricaded herself inside a victims vehicle.

All three victims were treated and released.