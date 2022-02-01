Hoeven isolating after testing positive for COVID-19

WASHINGTON (KVRR) – Sen. John Hoeven says he will be in quarantine through Sunday after testing positive for COVID-19.

Hoeven says he has no symptoms. He tested positive Tuesday after being notified that he had been exposed.

“While asymptomatic, I tested positive for COVID-19 this afternoon. I’ve consulted with the Senate Physician and will continue to follow the recommendations of my health care provider.”

Hoeven says he is fully vaccinated and has received his booster.