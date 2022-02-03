Fargo judge to retire in April due to health issues

Judge Thomas Olson & Gov. Jack Dalrymple

FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – A district judge in Fargo says he’s leaving the court. East Central District Judge Thomas Olson has given notice of his resignation, effective April 30.

Olson cited health issues including his hospitalization last year for Covid-19.

He was appointed by Gov. Jack Dalrymple in 2014 and elected in 2016.

Olson graduated from the William Mitchell College of Law in 1981 and worked in the Clay County Attorney’s Office in Moorhead from 1983-1985. He was then in private practice in Fargo focusing on civil litigation and mediation from 1985-2014.

Before law school, Olson earned a bachelor’s degree at Augsburg College and studied at Luther Theological Seminary.