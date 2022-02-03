Pet Connection: Meet Yukon

Yukon is built for Fargo's winter weather in this week's Pet Connection from Homeward Animal Shelter

We have a gorgeous young dog who is perfectly at home in a Fargo winter. So much so he dragged Homeward Animal Shelter’s Heather Klefstad outside in sub-zero temperatures just to film his Pet Connection piece.

Bundle up and meet the bundle of energy that is Yukon in today’s Pet Connection.

He’s a 2-year-old Husky who needs a family to keep up with him.

Click here to find out more about him.

You can also support Homeward during February 10th’s Giving Hearts Day.