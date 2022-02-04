Finalists named for North Dakota State University president

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – A search committee has narrowed the field of candidates for North Dakota State University president to three.

The state Board of Higher Education said Friday the finalists are David Cook, vice chancellor for public affairs on economic development at the University of Kansas; Hesham El-Rewini, provost and vice president of academic affairs at Marymount University; and Mary Holz-Clause, acting executive chancellor at the University of Minnesota in Morris and Crookston.

Higher Ed Board members will interview the candidates in Fargo on Feb. 23 before making their selection. The search committee had selected five candidates from the 47 applicants who met the qualifications for the job.

NDSU President Dean Bresciani is stepping down after a dozen years leading the school.