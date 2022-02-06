Freezing for a Good Reason gets bigger in year two

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) — “The 21 gun salute, retiring of the colors and taps, it still affects me emotionally whenever I hear it. It just tugs on me and everything and those men and women that were doing that in the cold weather for five minutes, they do that every single day at the national cemetery and that’s why they need a shelter,” said Tom Krabbenhoft FM Legion Riders Director.

“In our eyes, it’s one of the biggest needs in our area of needs,” said Doug Dietrich FM Legion Riders Treasurer.

Freezing for a Good Reason event debuted last year in Moorhead at Post 21, they raised fifteen thousand dollars to help pay for a shelter at the national veterans cemetery and donate to giving hearts day.

The total cost of the project is three and a half million dollars.

” When you do something like this you’re worried about being a one hit wonder, you know, that you’re going to get one song and you’re going to disappear. And that didn’t happen,” said Krabbenhoft.

Members of The FM Legion Riders and Cass County deputies spent two nights, or 44 hours, outside in the bitter winter cold to raise awareness about homelessness and veteran suicides.

“No matter how cold it gets or how miserable it gets, I always sleep like a baby. I wake up every fifteen minutes and cry. So that’s how I kind of deal with the cold,” said Krabbenhoft.

“You’re a little, you’re glad when morning is here and it’s done I’ve got to say,” said Dietrich.

They remain faithful and passionate about this project.

“It’s no longer an if it’s when it’s going to happen. It’s going to happen,” said Krabbenhoft.

“It’ll bring tears to our eyes, it really will each one of us,” said Dietrich.