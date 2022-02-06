Veteran’s Concert Jazz & Swing Band at Fargo Air Museum

People bring their dancing shoes to the Fargo Air Museum to boogie heading into Given Hearts Week.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — This was the first ever Giving Hearts Day Jazz Dance and organizers plan to continue this new event.

Fargo Air Museum will have events over the next few days like Wednesday’s veterans coffee hour.

Adoption agency Homeward Bound will bring puppies for adoption and there will be a blood drive on Thursday.

“To really spur and help people celebrate giving hearts day the season of giving around valentines day. So today is our jazz concert and dance, open to the public to come in. We have some dance instructors, we have a jazz band, just a really low key really fun event for people to kick off giving hearts day week,” said Ryan Thayer Executive Director at the museum.

The museum is aiming to raise $20,000.