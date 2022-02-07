Becker announces GOP primary challenge against Hoeven

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Republican U.S. Sen. John Hoeven will face off against at least one GOP challenger in the June primary for a chance to win a spot on the general election ballot.

Republican State Representative Rick Becker of Bismarck say he is challenging Hoeven for the GOP nomination.

Becker has served in the North Dakota Legislature sine 2013. He recently announced that he would not be seeking another term.

Hoeven was first elected to the Senate in 2010. He was previously elected to three terms as North Dakota governor.