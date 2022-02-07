Protestors want Leonard Peltier released from prison due to the coronavirus

He's 77 years old with multiple health conditions putting him at high risk of dying.

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – Supporters of Native activist Leonard Peltier gather in front of the federal courthouse in Fargo after reports of him having COVID start circulating.

He’s 77-years-old with multiple health conditions putting him at high risk of dying.

“What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now!” crowd yells.

Peltier is serving two life sentences for the murders of FBI agents Jack Coler and Ronald Williams on Pine Ridge Indian Reservation in South Dakota.

He admitted to being involved in the shootout with other American Indian Movement members, but denies killing the agents. Peltier says he ran to Canada because of fear he wouldn’t get a fair trial. He was extradited due to an affidavit that was signed by a local Native American woman who claimed to see the murders. She later came forward saying she gave false statements due to FBI intimidation.

His 1977 trial was held in Fargo. Peltier has served 45 years in prison.

“Everybody knows the story. It’s just shoddy that he’s still in there and it’s due to political reasons,” Terry Gosdky of Buffalo River Singers said.

Supporters mention Peltier’s codefendants were cleared due to self defense.

“Leonard Peltier’s son passed away while we were in Washington and he was the same age. He would’ve been 47-years-old this year. He was the same age in years as his father had spent in prison, and he died advocating for his freedom,” Nick Estes of The Red Nation said.

Members of The Red Nation and Turtle Mountain Chippewa Tribe, among others, are demanding his release.

Dem-NPL State Rep. Ruth Ann Buffalo of Fargo has also written letters to the Biden Administration requesting clemency.

“This movement isn’t just ours. How many more people have to die? How many more generations have to have their history taken from them and incarcerated?” Estes said.

Over the years Nelson Mandela and Jesse Jackson have called for Peltier’s release.

He isn’t eligible for parole until 2024.