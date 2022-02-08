Cullen Children’s Foundation and HOPE Inc meet on the ice

The game is for a good cause to raise awareness for charity and give kids a chance to play a game they love.

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR) – Cullen Children’s Foundation and HOPE, Inc. join forces for sled hockey for Giving Hearts Day.

People were treated to an extremely competitive contest.

The players left it all on the ice and put on a show for the community.

Stanley Cup champion and Moorhead native Matt Cullen and his side had their hands full and he admits it was his first time competing in sled hockey.

“It’s so fun to be home here we’ve gotten to know a lot of these kids over the years coming home with Culley’s kids so it’s a fun deal this is a great idea bill with HOPE inc came up with the idea to have a game,” said Matt Cullen Founder, Cullen Children’s Foundation.