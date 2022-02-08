Drew Wrigley Appointed To Fill Attorney General Stenehjem’s Term

Drew Wrigley

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) — Gov. Doug Burgum has appointed former U.S. attorney and lieutenant governor Drew Wrigley to serve out the remainder of Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem’s term.

Wrigley will take the oath of office at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the Capitol.

He announced last month that he would be seeking the Republican nomination for Attorney General after Stenehjem announced his plans to retire at the end of the year.

Stenehjem then died suddenly on January 28 of a heart attack at the age of 68.

Wrigley served as U.S. attorney from 2001 to 2009 and again from 2019 to 2021.

He also spent six years as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Jack Dalrymple.