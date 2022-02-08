LIVE: Honor Flight Looking For Help Restarting Veterans Flights On Giving Hearts Day

The Veterans Honor Flight of ND/MN is raising money this Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This Giving Hearts Day, you can help a non-profit that takes veterans on a free journey to our nation’s capital get back off the ground.

The Veterans Honor Flight of North Dakota/Minnesota has been grounded since October, 2019 due to COVID.

They’re finally preparing to resume taking veterans to Washington, D.C. with a flight in April.

The last honor flight cost 160 thousand dollars. They expect future flights to cost more.

They’re hoping to raise as much money as they can this Giving Hearts Day, so they can help veterans who have been waiting years through the pandemic.

Honor Flight board member Tod Ganje explains, “We average about two trips a year, so we kind of want to roll out so we can start catching up. Again, this population is getting older. We want to give them that proper thank you and get them out there to see those memorials so they can have that experience, so they can have that time to be with other veterans.”

The Honor Flight is also hosting a Giving Hearts Day event on Thursday at the Moorhead American Legion where they will be accepting donations in return for old-fashioned donuts.

Click here for more details.