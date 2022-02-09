Hennepin Co. Sheriff agrees to pay $47K for county SUV wrecked in DWI crash

courtesy, Fox 9

MINNEAPOLIS Hennepin County Sheriff Dave Hutchinson has agreed to pay the county $47,711 for the Ford Explorer he drunkenly crashed in December, a county spokeswoman says.

The agreement comes after the County Board held a closed-door discussion of “legal strategies” against the sheriff Tuesday. Right now, it’s unclear if Hutchinson has made any payments yet for the vehicle.

Minnesota State Patrol said Hutchinson was traveling at speeds up to 126 miles per hour when he crashed his county SUV along I-94 near Alexandria, Minnesota. Hutchinson had been up north for a Minnesota Sheriff’s Association conference at the Arrowwood Resort. In his room at the resort, Hutchinson told FOX 9 in December he felt restless and ultimately decided to drive home.

After wrecking his SUV, squad video and case files show Hutchinson lied about driving the vehicle, claiming he had called a taxi driver to drive his vehicle. Ultimately, he admitted to driving the vehicle and showed a blood-alcohol level of .13 on tests.

Following the crash, Hutchinson pleaded guilty and was sentenced to a stayed jail sentence and an alcohol treatment program. Last week, he announced he would not run for re-election as sheriff.