Homeward Animal Shelter Host Dogs ‘N Donuts at Fargo Air Museum

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Homeward Animal Shelter hosts an adoption meet at the Fargo Air Museum to celebrate dogs and donuts.

Visitors met with potential new friends seeking a forever home. The meet merged with Veterans Coffee Hour which is every second Wednesday of the month.

Dogs mingled with veterans, kids and other interested visitors who are looking to adopt.

“We’ve never done this event before so it’s something brand new that we decided to do this year. They do a veterans coffee weekly so, like I said, in honor of Giving Hearts Day week, we decided to do a dogs and donuts event to add along with it,” Homeward Animal Shelter Marketing Director Heather Klefstad said.

It’s another layer to Giving Hearts Day, which is February 10.

You can adopt from the Homeward Animal Shelter by clicking here.