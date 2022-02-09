Man Hit By Snow Plow While Lying On Highway in Becker County

BECKER CO, Minn. (KVRR) — A man lying on County Highway 21 near Richwood, Minnesota, north of Detroit Lakes, is hit by a snow plow.

The driver of the plow called Becker County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday morning around 3 a.m.

39-year-old Matthew Larson of White Earth was found unconscious but had no obvious signs of trauma.

Larson was taken to the hospital in Detroit Lakes and his injuries are unknown.

The incident remains under investigation.