This Month’s Spotlight Is On Local Business Successes

We Check Out Spotlight Media's Publications For February

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – You can find out about the local flair that makes our region unique this month at local newsstands across.

Spotlight Media’s Fargo Inc. profiles Alex and Britt Belquist. The couple went from working in restaurants to owning multiple local restaurants, including 701 Eatery and Brew Bird.

Then, the newly-expanded Fargo Monthly magazine highlights our area’s entrepreneurs, who own hundreds of businesses that make nearly everything under the sun right here in North Dakota and Minnesota.

Brady Drake with Spotlight Media adds, “Five, six, seven hours to scan through all of the actual businesses that are listed in there, and that’s only what’s listed on the Pride of Dakota website. There’s plenty of other retailers and makers out there that don’t even list themselves, so it really is remarkable.”

You can find Spotlight Media’s publications for free at newsstands throughout the Metro.