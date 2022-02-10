Casselton’s Only Grocery Store To Close As New Business Moves In

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO)– The only grocery store in Casselton is closing.

The city council approving a permit for a new business in the Wangler Foods building.

Fred Wangler decided to sell the building, which opened in 2005.

He cited a loss in customers to Dollar General as one factor, despite his wider variety of products and delivery service.

The new owner plans a computer, internet, IT sales and support business for the building.

The mayor is optimistic that another grocery store will eventually come to town.