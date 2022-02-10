FPD Officer Jason Moszer To Be Honored on 6th Anniversary of his Death

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — February 11 marks the six year anniversary of the death of Fargo Police Officer Jason Moszer in the line of duty.

He was shot while offers were responding to a domestic situation at a home near downtown in north Fargo.

Friday morning at 9 a.m., Fargo Police Department will hold a memorial ceremony in Moszer’s honor.

The ceremony will take place in the west parking lot at headquarters and will include remarks by Chief David Zibolski and police Chaplain Jonas Bundy.

The public is invited to attend.

Fargo Force will honor Officer Moszer during Friday night’s game.