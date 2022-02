LIVE: Lend A Hand Up On Giving Hearts Day

You can donate to Lend a Hand Up and 500+ other organizations on Giving Hearts Day

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – KVRR’s Adam Ladwig visits with Lend a Hand Up Director Jeana Peinovich on this Giving Hearts Day to talk about the work her organization does to help families in need in our community.

You can donate to Lend a Hand Up and 500+ other organizations on Giving Hearts Day by visiting www.givingheartsday.org.