Frontline workers and DFLers push for Legislature to pass pandemic bonuses

MINNESOTA (KVRR) – Minnesota frontline workers and Democrats call for immediate action in the legislature to deliver a $1 billion package giving them a pandemic bonus.

The plan gives 667,000 health care, nursing home, maintenance, child care, and education workers $1,500 bonuses.

To qualify, someone must have worked at least 120 hours between March 15th, 2020, and June 30th of 2021. They also must make $85,000 per year as an individual or $185,000 for married couples.

DFLers say it’s an important issue to get done since the state has an unprecedented $7.7 billion surplus.

“As early educators not part of the public school system, we do not have access to mental health support. With this money, which may seem like so little, to them it’s almost two whole paychecks. A month of payment,” Owner of ABC123 Child Enrichment Center in Dilworth Nicole Flick said.

“It’s time for us to say thank you. It’s time for us to see and represent and know that we see the value in our workers in our community,” DFL State Rep. Heather Keeler of Moorhead said.

Democrats and Republicans met over the summer to finalize an aid package, but an agreement wasn’t made.

Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says Republicans want $1,200 payments to a narrower range of 200,000 workers in the health care and long term care fields.