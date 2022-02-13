Gov. Burgum Returning To Normal Schedule After COVID-19 Bout

BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — Gov. Doug Burgum is returning to a normal schedule after isolating for nearly a week following a COVID-19 diagnosis.

The governor tested positive February 5, and has worked out of his home since.

He tested negative Friday morning but continued working out of his home.

First lady Kathryn Burgum has tested negative this week, and Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford has shown no symptoms.

Burgum plans to be in Fargo on Monday for a couple of events including the largest higher education fundraising campaign in NDSU and state history.

His State of the State address is scheduled for Wednesday in Fargo.

The governor is vaccinated and received his booster shot.