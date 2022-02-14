“In Our Hands” Campaign Hauls In Over $586 Million At NDSU

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — NDSU is celebrating the largest higher education fundraising campaign in NDSU and state history.

Gov. Doug Burgum was on hand as the grand total of over $586 million was revealed by NDSU President Dean Bresciani.

The “In Our Hands” campaign started securing gifts in 2016 and publicly launched in 2019.

It officially ended at the end of 2021.

They exceeded the campaign goal by more than 47% and a year earlier than planned.

The money raised will benefit students, faculty, programs and facilities.