Thief River Falls Man Killed In Snowmobile Crash With Ambulance

ST. LOUIS CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A snowmobiler killed in a crash with an ambulance Saturday afternoon is identified as 61-year old Jeffrey Blom of Thief River Falls.

St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office says the ambulance was on its way to a medical call when the crash happened along Ash River Trail just east of Highway 53.

Deputies say it appears Blom was headed north on the Arrowhead snowmobile trail and was attempting to cross Ash River Trail to continue on the trail when he was hit.

Emergency workers attempted to revive him but he was pronounced dead at the scene.