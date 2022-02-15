Seventeen-year-old missing girl was last seen in Jamestown

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KVRR) – Jamestown Police ask for your help in finding a missing and endangered 17-year-old girl.

Authorities say Alexis Kline was last seen at 8:00 Tuesday morning in Jamestown. The department did not give a specific location in a press release.

Kline is 5’5″ tall, weighs 13o pounds and was wearing grey Champion sweatpants.

Anyone who may know where Kline could be is asked to call the Stutsman County Dispatch Center at 701-252-1000.