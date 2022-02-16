3rd Degree Murder Charges For 2 Women Tied To Overdose Death

GRANT CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Two women are charged with 3rd degree murder in the overdose death last March of 27-year-old Jonathan Murtland of Elbow Lake, Minnesota.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office determined that 24-year-old Rachel MacMillan of Elbow Lake and 30-year-old Montana Hedstrom of Dalton provided Murtland with fentanyl which led to his death.

He was found not breathing at his home on March 2, 2021 and died several days later at a St. Cloud hospital.

Hedstrom is being held in Douglas County while MacMillan is in the Otter Tail County jai.

Both woman are set to appear in court in Grant County next Thursday.