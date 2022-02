Hawley Mayor Joy Running For Minnesota House In District 4B

HAWLEY, Minn. (KVRR/KFGO) — Hawley Mayor Jim Joy has announced that he is running for the Minnesota House District 4B seat currently held by DFL Rep. Paul Marquart.

Joy has been the mayor of Hawley for 6 years and is running as a Republican.

He is a reserve police officer for the city, and owns and operates a gas and convenience store in Hawley.

Marquart has already announced that is he not seeking re-election.