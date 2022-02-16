Prosecutors withdraw longer sentence request for ex-cop Kim Potter

MINNEAPOLIS – Minnesota prosecutors have apparently backed away from their pursuit of a longer-than-usual sentence for the suburban Minneapolis police officer who confused her handgun for her Taser when she killed Daunte Wright.

Kim Potter is scheduled to be sentenced Friday following her December conviction of first-degree manslaughter.

In a court filing this week, prosecutors said a sentence of just more than seven years – which is the presumed penalty under state guidelines – would be proper.

Potter’s attorneys are asking for a lesser-than-usual penalty, or a sentence of probation only.