Florida man indicted for human trafficking near Canada border

FARGO (KVRR) – A Florida man tied to the deaths of four people near the Minnesota-Canada border has been indicted by a federal grand jury.

Forty-seven-year-old Steve Shand is indicted on two counts of human smuggling.

According to court documents, Shand was stopped on January 19 in a rural area between Lancaster, Minnesota and Pembina, North Dakota driving a passenger van.

Two people in the van were determined to be Indian nationals.

A quarter mile away in Canada, authorities found the bodies of two adults and two children who died of exposure. They also found 5 more Indian nationals who said they had been walking in the subzero cold for about 11 hours.