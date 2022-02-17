Gas prices reach $3.49 in F-M Metro

FARGO (KVRR) – Pain at the pump is reaching record levels.

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded in Fargo is $3.36 a gallon, the highest since 2014.

At least one outlet in Moorhead was selling gas for $3.49 per gallon.

North Dakota and Minnesota’s average is $3.38 a gallon.

AAA says the higher prices are being driven by increased demand and continued concerns over the imminent threat that Russia may invade Ukraine.

California has some of the most expensive gas in the nation. The average price of regular unleaded is $4.72 per gallon.