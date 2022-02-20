Armored Vehicle Brought In After Man Refuses To Get Out of Stuck Car

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — Police in Grand Forks had to bring in an armored vehicle when a man refused to get out of his car that was stuck in a snow bank.

It happened around 3:30 Sunday morning in the 700 block of 40th Avenue South.

Police say the man did not comply with their orders to get out of the car and started rummaging through the vehicle.

They heard several loud noises coming from the car and took cover.

After bringing in the armored vehicle with a loud speaker, the man got out of the car and was taken into custody.

The incident remains under investigation.