Justin Moore To Hit The Stage At “The Lights” In June

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Country music singing star Justin Moore is coming to West Fargo this summer.

He has had seven number one country airplay songs including “Til My Last Day” and “Why We Drink”.

Moore will take the MIDCO Stage at The Lights on June 11.

Ticket prices will run you between $45 and $65 plus fees for the rain or shine event.

They will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at Ticketmaster.com.