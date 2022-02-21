One dead after shooting outside St. Paul funeral home

St. Paul shooting (Fox 9)

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KVRR) – Police in St. Paul say one person was killed and several others were injured in a shooting on the city’s west side outside a funeral home.

At the scene there were numerous squad cars, yellow crime scene tape and evidence markers outside the Simple Traditions by Bradshaw Funeral Home.

Mandy Fallon, who was in the area at the time, said she heard multiple gunshots fired rapidly and said it shook her to her core.

Police did not provide any further details.