Train-Semi Crash In Wilkin Co., Sheriff Advises No Travel, Help Could Take Hours

WILKIN CO., Minn. (KVRR) — A collision between a semi and train is reported in Wilkin County.

MnDOT temporarily closed Highway 55 near Nashua due to the crash around 4 Tuesday afternoon.

There is no word on any injuries.

Wilkin County Sheriff’s Office says visibility is still less than 100 yards in most of the county and they advise no travel.

They also say tow companies are tied up or will not be responding anymore today and deputies say people off the road will have to stay until help is available, which could be hours.