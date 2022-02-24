Fargo Man Sentenced to Federal Prison For Drug Deal Gone Bad

CJ Carruthers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — CJ Carruthers of Fargo is sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for a drug robbery gone bad in West Fargo that resulted in a six-year-old boy being shot in the head.

Authorities say last March, Carruthers and Germond Johnson Jr. were robbing an alleged drug dealer when Carruthers fired his gun.

The dealer fired back with his bullet going through a house and hitting the boy in bed.

The child survived.

Johnson has pleaded guilty for his role in the crime and will be sentenced in July.