Jury convicts former Minneapolis cops of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

ST. PAUL, Minn. – Three former Minneapolis police officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights.

Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng and Thomas Lane were charged with depriving Floyd of his right to medical care when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes as Floyd was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020.

Thao and Lane were also charged with failing to intervene to stop Chauvin.

Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs and Thao kept bystanders back.

The videotaped killing sparked riots and protests in the Twin Cities that spread around the globe.

Chauvin was convicted of murder last year in state court and pleaded guilty in December in the federal case.